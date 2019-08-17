Adobe (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Cypress Capital Group; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder Permit Capital Lifted Stake

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 1.87M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,193 shares to 30,953 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,539 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 125,327 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma holds 1.08% or 309,167 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 8,582 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 3,625 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co. Wealth Architects Limited Com owns 2,452 shares. Fincl Mgmt Pro Inc holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 39,000 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 246,720 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 937,144 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btim has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westfield Co LP stated it has 444,365 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 269,262 shares.

