Adobe (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Carderock Capital Management Inc; Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding as Valuation Declined

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, up from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares to 57,165 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,687 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signature Estate Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,339 shares. Fosun International Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.16% or 7,860 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 22,572 shares. 32,268 were accumulated by Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation. 100,943 are held by Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.34% or 50,787 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research owns 498,066 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Wright Invsts Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,627 shares. Amp Capital holds 314,278 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,943 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 529,484 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.80M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Legal General Group Public Limited invested in 922,574 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 34,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 8,189 shares. 14,352 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd has 18,112 shares. Anderson Hoagland And invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 131,096 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 1,557 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 12,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 51,964 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 16,859 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 824,079 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 51,966 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 830,351 shares.

