Adobe (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Capital Guardian Trust Company; Chilton Investment Co Decreased Its Hasbro (HAS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 218,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 148,066 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 366,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 1.86M shares traded or 82.26% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – HASBRO – WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 19/05/2018 – Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-Doh; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers From Saban for $522 Million; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11392.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 10,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,113 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 88 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt Communications accumulated 8,241 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 314 were reported by Washington Trust State Bank. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.48% or 876,628 shares in its portfolio. Westpac owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 95,920 shares. Department Mb Bank N A owns 39,299 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 3,094 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 615,192 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton owns 6,368 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Barton Investment reported 3,200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 896 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate has 22,452 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 10,339 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 28,152 shares in its portfolio. 105,520 are owned by Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT) by 47,252 shares to 167 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,667 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich And Payne (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,538 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Cincinnati Insur Co has 3% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1.26 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,847 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 52,261 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,393 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lau Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 1.27% or 29,100 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 58,193 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 1.54 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Principal Group reported 0.29% stake. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 100 shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38 million for 12.96 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,705 shares to 111,668 shares, valued at $27.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 160,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.