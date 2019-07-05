Adobe (ADBE) Stake Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.37 Million as Valuation Rose

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $302.3. About 1.20M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 18,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,238 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 148,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 2.09 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,020 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $47.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,548 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 29.86 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,408 shares to 10,031 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).