Adobe (ADBE) Stake Held by Proffitt & Goodson Inc; Samlyn Capital Has Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 2.55 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 57,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.29 million, up from 51,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 59,043 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv holds 2,699 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 635,021 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Zeke Capital Lc accumulated 2.75% or 16,626 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 1.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,023 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability. Northrock Prns Lc holds 590 shares. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,629 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wills Fincl invested in 1,547 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.48% stake. Moreover, Biondo Advsr Lc has 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka Capital invested in 604 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Accuvest Advsr reported 756 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 127,107 shares to 367,252 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

