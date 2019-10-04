Adobe (ADBE) Stake Held by Lpl Financial Llc; Walt Disney Com (DIS) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 7,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 198,446 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.48 million, up from 190,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $272.4. About 3.65 million shares traded or 43.25% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 164,682 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00M, down from 166,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemung Canal Trust, a New York-based fund reported 74,810 shares. 27.74M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Viking Fund Llc reported 4,000 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 93,987 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 52,819 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barr E S & reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital has 10,438 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 21,519 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 69,082 shares. Alyeska Limited Partnership reported 596,551 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt reported 6,918 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 42,790 shares to 141,055 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Com by 603,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 939,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran accumulated 3,075 shares. 24,245 are owned by Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 70,000 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 3,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Mairs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Main Street Llc invested in 3.99% or 60,173 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Lc stated it has 14,576 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 6,817 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Com holds 0.11% or 4,973 shares in its portfolio. L S Advsr Inc reported 9,275 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 336,135 shares. Essex holds 0.64% or 7,349 shares in its portfolio. 90 are held by Harding Loevner L P.