Adobe (ADBE) Stake Has Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp; Arlington Value Capital Lifted Its Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stake by $985,732; Stock Value Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 30,969 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 29,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 564,440 shares traded or 60.09% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – HAS ACQUIRED 12 RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL LOCATIONS IN TENNESSEE FROM FREE SERVICE TIRE COMPANY

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monro, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Monro, Inc. Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire California-Based Certified Tire & Service Centers, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Monro, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monro (MNRO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,634 shares to 53,124 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,597 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).