Adobe (ADBE) Stake Has Increased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc; Granite Investment Partners Boosted Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $2.59 Million as Market Value Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 600,135 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 49,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 339,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 289,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 529,110 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv accumulated 0.51% or 47,072 shares. Axiom Int Ltd Liability Corp De owns 399,206 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.15% or 6,206 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc owns 1,059 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Comm owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 125,327 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 186,027 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.14 million shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Farmers State Bank reported 81 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 229,868 shares. Dowling Yahnke reported 38,651 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,598 shares to 236,211 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,214 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 10,000 shares. Scotia Capital Inc accumulated 17,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 44,770 shares. Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.2% stake. Swiss Bancorporation reported 43,200 shares. Eidelman Virant invested 1.94% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Suntrust Banks invested in 6,179 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested in 0% or 6,300 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 14,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 80,534 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Papa Johnâ€™s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John’s International, BJ’s Restaurants and Horton – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PZZA, VAC, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s higher after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s Shares Rise Despite Q4 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: February 26, 2019.