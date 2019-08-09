Adobe (ADBE) Stake Has Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Market Valuation Declined While Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 147.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 34,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 57,058 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 23,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $295.96. About 1.02M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 756,330 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Management reported 173,228 shares stake. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.18% or 10,891 shares. Frontier Investment Management reported 67,414 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 20,590 were reported by Baltimore. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs accumulated 413,089 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 5,965 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Thompson Mgmt accumulated 2,857 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 1,059 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.43% or 114,957 shares. Corvex Mngmt Lp accumulated 269,907 shares. Franklin Resource owns 1.88M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.49% or 228,833 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 66,117 shares to 110,200 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 657,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,931 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fd (PMF).

