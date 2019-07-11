Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose While Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased Stake by $3.80 Million; Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Market Value Rose While Ares Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.01 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 14,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $306.54. About 109,519 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 200,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,928 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 439,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 4,168 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 0.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.87 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $335,046 activity. $167,523 worth of stock was bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 87,323 shares. Blair William And Company Il invested in 0% or 31,086 shares. Moreover, Punch Assocs Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.59% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 329,446 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 644 shares. Acadian Asset has 106,017 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 500,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pecaut And Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 432,721 shares. Botty Ltd Liability holds 2,965 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,470 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp has 229,126 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.03% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 5,309 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,794 shares. 413,089 were reported by Chevy Chase Incorporated. King Luther Mgmt owns 1.12 million shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 128,945 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1,448 were accumulated by Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 468,626 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,100 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd stated it has 10,683 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Alps invested in 0% or 1,861 shares. 14,922 are held by Gamco Inc Et Al. Shelton Mngmt holds 12,384 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs LP holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,937 shares. Wespac Llc owns 1,463 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc has invested 6.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,312 shares to 13,437 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).