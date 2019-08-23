Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Has Decreased Holding by $343,406; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shares Rose, Mackenzie Financial Raised Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 47.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 6,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 18,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 12,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 627,734 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $287.69. About 1.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 230,587 shares to 526,761 shares, valued at $158.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 48,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,125 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Clorox Company: A High Price For Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clorox Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff holds 2,903 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 9,660 shares. California-based West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 1,689 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications Inc invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 2,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Andra Ap holds 39,700 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Capital Ok has 2,161 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sequoia Advsrs Limited Co holds 3,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 2,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Limited Lc invested in 1,834 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advisors Lc reported 1.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sandy Spring Bank owns 4,414 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares to 50,969 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,569 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated owns 6,967 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smart Portfolios Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2.04 million are held by Viking Global Investors L P. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 2,984 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability owns 1,448 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 92,128 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). S&Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 14,009 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,128 shares. Moreover, Srs Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca invested in 45,483 shares or 4.81% of the stock.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.23 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.