Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose While Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Holding by $629,090; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $202.36. About 13.24M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end, via @TradingNation; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Currency Devalued Along With User Trust — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, down from 50,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $307.88. About 1.46M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Capital reported 28,963 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Centre Asset Management Lc has 76,160 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.54M shares. Personal Advsr holds 259,660 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Decatur owns 83,761 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. 255 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 258,000 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 889,801 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiera Capital invested in 0.02% or 28,650 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.03% or 6.37 million shares in its portfolio. 51,266 were accumulated by Private Advisors. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares stake.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.63 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of stock or 41,560 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,075 shares to 63,872 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

