Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose While Bluespruce Investments LP Has Increased by $82.74 Million Its Holding; Maple Capital Management Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $905,736

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33M, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $304.79. About 1.31M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,977 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 29,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 4.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 2.41 million shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 92,904 shares. Cypress Cap Grp invested in 18,572 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co has 9,261 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,339 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.1% or 70,150 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,448 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt owns 1,334 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Spectrum has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 54,533 are owned by Zweig. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 55,527 shares.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares to 959,153 shares, valued at $201.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.