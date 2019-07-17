Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Cut Its Position; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Amg Funds Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 34,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $310.12. About 931,659 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 224,824 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corp accumulated 0.03% or 1,148 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.09 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 79,416 shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Jlb And Associate reported 81,069 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 136,970 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Guggenheim Cap holds 0.04% or 32,812 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.02% or 111,647 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 5,307 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Blair William And Co Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 25,447 shares. 406,242 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Meeder Asset reported 7,042 shares stake.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68 million for 29.53 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.64 million activity.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems To Acquire Cancer Treatment Services For India Cancer Data – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian to Provide Mobile Technology to Cancer Patients Across Tennessee – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian to Host FlashForward Consortium Meeting at PTCOG58 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.76 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.