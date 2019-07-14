Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; As United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Valuation Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lifted by $169.96 Million Its Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 65,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.68 million, down from 548,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,640 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 billion, up from 29,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 349,623 shares. Addison invested in 14,326 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 6.88 million shares. Kistler reported 0.1% stake. Winch Advisory Services Ltd has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 1.01M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 75 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 27,383 were reported by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 850 are owned by Parkside Fin Comml Bank. Jolley Asset Limited Liability holds 3.36% or 41,574 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Com has 188,479 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 406 shares to 25,650 shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Class A (NYSE:ANF) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,650 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 253,260 shares. Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.67% or 1.85M shares. Hartford Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 89,640 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,865 shares. Assetmark has 540 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Da Davidson Co has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 4,456 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 10,163 shares in its portfolio. Central Savings Bank And Tru holds 34,733 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.14% or 9,100 shares. American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,170 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW had sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. Another trade for 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M was made by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of stock.