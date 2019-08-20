Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Position by $3.37 Million; As Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Market Valuation Rose, Algert Global Has Trimmed Position by $1.62 Million

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 18,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The hedge fund held 8,218 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 26,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 293,919 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 12,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 11,507 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 24,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $286.72. About 1.06 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 45.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,680 shares to 36,859 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.42 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

