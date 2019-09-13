Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Tiger Management Trimmed Holding by $7.09 Million; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Market Valuation Rose, Invesco LTD Raised Stake by $3.45 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $278.72. About 1.11 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 54,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 257,258 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31M, up from 202,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 132,002 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Says Netted Certain Deferred Income Tax Assets, Liabilities Across Different Tax Jurisdictions That Aren’t Permitted to Be Netted Pursuant to U.S. GAAP; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Puna Power Plant Reflects Approximately 4.5% of Ormat’s Total Generating Capacity; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT: NO CHANGE TO OPERATIONAL REPORTED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 128,259 shares. Lincoln owns 2,776 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 211,912 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 185,610 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Com has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 5,579 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Lc accumulated 0.33% or 14,308 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London), United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,876 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Capital Ltd Llc owns 1.93 million shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.56% stake. Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,410 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 462,484 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $24.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 68,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,434 shares, and cut its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

