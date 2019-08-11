Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $13.38 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 318,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.90M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03M shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Ltd Llc reported 1,080 shares stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 9,053 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkside Savings Bank & stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,038 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 16,534 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.76% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.19 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,785 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Lc reported 2,900 shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 50,000 shares. 800 are owned by Perkins Coie Com. Prudential holds 1.13M shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Lc holds 538 shares. Bowen Hanes And reported 123,770 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $54.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 7,015 shares. 99,556 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation, a California-based fund reported 634,505 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6,051 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0.08% or 336,264 shares. Bangor Bankshares, a Maine-based fund reported 18,121 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas reported 815,183 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 147,954 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meridian Com holds 1.96% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 92,400 shares. Dupont Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.60 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Inv has 1.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 70,320 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.87% or 302,839 shares in its portfolio.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A..