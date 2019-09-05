Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.35 Million as Valuation Rose; Newport Asia Lowered Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding by $10.78 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 959,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.78 million, down from 976,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $284.61. About 1.50 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.11. About 6.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 44.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs owns 3,316 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 20,606 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 8,241 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested 3.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 1.94M shares. Acg Wealth holds 31,115 shares. Signature Est & Invest Ltd owns 1,354 shares. The New York-based Pointstate Cap Lp has invested 7.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 4,075 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De reported 399,206 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cornerstone Inc holds 0.07% or 2,787 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Could Pop After Earnings. Hereâ€™s How to Play It With Options. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 13, 2019.