Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Position; Towle & Co Has Decreased Its Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Position by $10.36 Million

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,948 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 23,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $11.17 during the last trading session, reaching $282.54. About 379,816 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE)

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 12,077 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.42 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

