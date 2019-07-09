Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $381,710; Banbury Partners Raised Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $338.05. About 186,860 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $304.04. About 1.08 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. Wehmann James M sold $1.95 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Wells Stuart had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.91M. Leonard Michael S also sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, February 8. The insider Scadina Mark R sold $2.32 million.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares to 381,174 shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. The insider Morris Donna sold $3.45 million. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32M. On Thursday, January 24 the insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31.