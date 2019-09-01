Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position; Pdt Partners Has Increased Position in Synaptics (SYNA) by $1.07 Million as Stock Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 27,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The hedge fund held 65,418 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 37,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 278,431 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,750 were accumulated by Factory Mutual Ins Co. Putnam Invests Llc holds 1.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1.75M shares. The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 1.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 968 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division has 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wesbanco Bank Inc has 0.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,606 shares. 6,665 were accumulated by Cim Mangement Inc. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 8,713 shares. Caxton Assocs LP has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Connecticut-based Axiom Int Investors Ltd Company De has invested 3.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 20,403 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd accumulated 276,090 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 59,311 shares. Argent Tru owns 8,839 shares.

