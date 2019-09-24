Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 43.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 37,890 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 275,780 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rodgers Brothers reported 0.13% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evanson Asset Ltd holds 1,196 shares. Stifel has 618,020 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 602,473 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca invested in 0.02% or 424 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 776 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,175 shares. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 115 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc owns 9,874 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 7,000 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,022 shares to 18,848 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 15,864 shares to 389,573 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,063 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).