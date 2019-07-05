Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; Embraer Sa (ERJ) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Its Stake by $950,000 as Shares Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 465,087 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q EBIT MARGIN 3.9%; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 10/05/2018 – Embraer sticks to KC-390 delivery timeline despite test incident; 04/04/2018 – Norway’s Widerøe Receives World’s First Embraer E190-E2 Jet; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q NET BRL191.5M; 08/05/2018 – Embraer X Unveils First eVTOL Concept; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO INVEST $550 MLN IN 2018 -FILING

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 482,049 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.46M, down from 484,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 50,100 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should You Buy Boeing Stock Amid Turbulence? – Investorplace.com” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Embraer: Vote on Boeing tie-up will proceed – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Embraer, Dillard’s, and Farfetch Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mega Order For Airbus And Boeing In Paris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Johnson & Johnson, Chevron, Adobe, Las Vegas Sands and Southern Copper – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Time To Be Bullish Is Over – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe’s Focus On A Data-Driven Business Model Is Likely To Sustain Growth Momentum – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45 million worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19M.