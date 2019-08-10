Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.21 Million; South State Upped Its Centene (CNC) Stake

South State Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 147.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 15,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,107 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 10,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 8,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 59,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.24M for 46.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 70,150 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com holds 0.43% or 7,785 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 37,738 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 14,103 shares. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 309,167 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,157 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Narwhal Cap Management reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glaxis Cap Management Lc, Florida-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd owns 3,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Mercantile Company stated it has 5,064 shares. American And reported 37,926 shares. Moreover, Third Point Limited Liability Com has 2.67% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westfield Mgmt Co Limited Partnership accumulated 444,365 shares or 0.9% of the stock.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Adobe (ADBE) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15,980 shares to 72,232 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni Spa Spons Adr (NYSE:E) by 9,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,499 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.07% or 15,422 shares. Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 94,182 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group has 232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4.20M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 0.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 583,500 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc reported 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Strs Ohio stated it has 950,478 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 172 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Colony Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 187,883 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 23,814 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 635,111 shares or 5.45% of all its holdings. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 15,000 shares.