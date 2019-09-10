Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Country Trust Bank Has Raised Its American Water Works Company (AWK) Stake by $2.82 Million as Share Price Rose

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Water Works Company (AWK) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 27,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 197,586 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 170,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 1.40 million shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 8,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 59,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.13 million shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68M for 43.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.