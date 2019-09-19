Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Avenir Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $831,117 as Valuation Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 600,316 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.42 million, down from 606,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.81. About 8.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 5,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 45,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 51,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $283.65. About 750,920 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holding Public Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.27% stake. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,257 shares. Mitchell Cap Management reported 1.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fairfield Bush holds 0.64% or 6,375 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3,410 are owned by National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited. Leavell Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 70,000 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. North Star Asset has invested 2.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 3.04% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. 8,325 were accumulated by Colony Llc. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd holds 1.17% or 8,705 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,225 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Srs Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,758 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 9.00M shares. Mckinley Cap Management Delaware accumulated 489,718 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 60,451 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 107,667 shares. Monetta Fincl Ser Inc accumulated 55,000 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,275 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 15,270 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 1.65% or 35,000 shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 3.35% or 283,952 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.12 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 6.21 million shares. Peddock Cap Ltd invested in 10,710 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 3.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.86% or 15,713 shares in its portfolio. Scharf Ltd reported 1.41 million shares or 7.46% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.