Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Putnam Investments Decreased Its Holding by $3.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Diam Company LTD Lowered Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $498,520 as Stock Value Declined

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 10,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, down from 15,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $105.71. About 192,069 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %)

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 12,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $512.38M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,368 shares to 91,044 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 46,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Qs Investors Llc owns 4,617 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.02% or 11,755 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.07% or 3.63M shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 67,157 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,267 shares. Pacific Global reported 10,281 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.18 million shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc accumulated 90,241 shares. Signature Est Advsrs reported 0.1% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 46,834 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 79,800 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 74,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49 million for 22.59 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Point to Lower Opening Bell After Fed Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Washingtonpost.com and their article: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29,308 shares to 5.07 million shares, valued at $89.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 11,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).