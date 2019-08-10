Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosted Position; C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shareholder Stifel Financial Boosted Holding by $1.71 Million

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 65.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 19,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 49,482 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 29,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 1.58M shares traded or 21.63% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 48,071 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 201,760 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 0.91% or 16,755 shares. 32,818 are owned by Blair William & Company Il. Axa reported 68,297 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 100,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 66,877 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,606 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.21% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 49,482 were reported by Stifel. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 20,714 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,215 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0% or 6,550 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp owns 86,594 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 40,170 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 70,317 shares to 276,501 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adt Inc by 106,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,363 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $165,204 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag owns 34,074 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 876 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.26 million shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 4,891 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.06M shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.15% or 36.11M shares. Cambridge Trust holds 2.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 132,472 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 0% or 2,696 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 800 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marietta Inv Prns Limited Co has 15,415 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. 19,971 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Llc. Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc, Texas-based fund reported 6,967 shares. 5,538 were reported by Narwhal Management. Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 36,144 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,045 shares to 42,113 shares, valued at $49.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 25,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,906 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

