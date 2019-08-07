Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $301,265 as Stock Rose; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $373,172

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 1.19 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 16.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84M for 45.10 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Saturna has invested 3.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nwi Ltd Partnership owns 50,000 shares. Viking Investors Lp invested in 3.12% or 2.04M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 193,343 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 17,307 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Ally owns 10,000 shares. Marsico Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 175,326 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 39,000 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,382 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Farmers Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,822 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 140,000 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability stated it has 19,078 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt And Incorporated holds 0.12% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Corvex Management Lp stated it has 269,907 shares or 5.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj Capital holds 52,191 shares. Js Cap Mgmt Lc owns 268,572 shares for 6.66% of their portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Limited holds 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 63,090 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability has invested 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 88,614 were accumulated by Leavell Invest Management. Alpha Cubed Ltd Co invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altavista Wealth stated it has 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg Trust Bank & Trust reported 14,523 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust holds 3.55% or 157,221 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd holds 0.45% or 41,573 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 58,882 shares. Twin Incorporated has 687,130 shares. Moreover, Kingdon Capital Ltd Liability Com has 4.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 270,067 shares. Troy Asset Management reported 2.81 million shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corp holds 37,152 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio.

