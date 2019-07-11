Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Trimmed Holding by $301,265; H Partners Management Has Cut Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $79.76 Million; Share Value Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 452,441 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $307.62. About 1.18M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $84.04 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Are New Ship Orders Shrinking On Fear Of Premature Obsolescence? – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pioneer Energy Services Receives a Continued Listing Standard Notice from the NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox owns 43,310 shares. Kistler invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 891,754 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 89,640 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.11% or 2.10 million shares. Personal Corporation owns 8,116 shares. Archford Strategies holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 610 shares. 622,708 are held by Sei Invs Com. Zweig invested in 1.62% or 54,533 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 25 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Co holds 48,060 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. 31,069 are owned by Hudson Valley Inv Adv. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company reported 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of stock. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Leveraging Magento And Marketo To Deliver Blockbuster Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Adobe Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.