Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake by $9.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Water Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Artesian Resources (ARTNA)

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 624 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA)

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $285.67. About 797,819 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 14,192 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Stifel Fincl accumulated 6,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 700 shares. Ipswich Incorporated invested in 14,663 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 26 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 6,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Fca Corp Tx has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 36,775 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 1,204 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 18,418 shares. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,304 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 175 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 153,240 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 1.62% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 173,830 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated holds 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 10,000 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 25,840 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na accumulated 1,000 shares. Cambridge owns 132,472 shares. Parkwood Ltd has 0.97% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 18,646 shares. Ipswich Management reported 1,640 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 788 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 1,448 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Tx invested 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bartlett & Com Ltd Liability Com stated it has 500 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited owns 30,848 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio.

