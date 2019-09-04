Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake; Benin Management Upped Its Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $805,623

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.18 million shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 42,233 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 33,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $282.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meeder Asset Management Inc has 25,127 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 27,398 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Inc Lc invested in 14,047 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 41,431 were accumulated by Bailard. Daiwa Grp Inc accumulated 28,440 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.29 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 3.30M shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 8,569 shares. 17,314 are owned by Vision Capital Mgmt. Westpac Corporation holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 95,920 shares. Cim Ltd Liability reported 2,312 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares to 64,301 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Incorporated stated it has 64,830 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Nordea reported 1.71M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 437,980 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 10 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc owns 3,911 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 257,057 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Hbk Investments LP holds 214,000 shares. 139,188 are owned by Parsec Finance Management. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Franklin holds 0.01% or 115,052 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 1.02 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Community Bancshares Na reported 4,924 shares.

