Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Holding by $3.80 Million; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Valuation Declined, Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed by $2.00 Million Its Stake

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 775,356 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 14,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $283.3. About 582,333 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 211,555 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Llc In accumulated 163,626 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 38,719 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 124,114 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co holds 4,886 shares. 12,805 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 1,695 shares. Citigroup stated it has 69,909 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Amer Grp has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0.01% or 408,103 shares.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Mattel Stock Just Sank 11% – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gold Spikes to Multi-year High after Fedâ€™s Williams Puts 50bps Rate Cut Back in Play – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 215 shares to 7,173 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet (ZMH) by 2,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.