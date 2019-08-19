Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Raised Holding by $11.18 Million; As Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $6.43 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 32.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 149,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 612,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56M, up from 463,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 599,487 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 42,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 483,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.86M, up from 441,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $287.98. About 963,391 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

