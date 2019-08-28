Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised Position by $3.88 Million as Share Price Rose; Natixis Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $38.52 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 14,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 74,582 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.72M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Natixis decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 211,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 115,201 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, down from 326,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 18,880 shares to 318,434 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 129,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Management Ltd Liability Corp has 4,513 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Delaware has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 53,369 are held by Jensen Management. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bokf Na holds 38,675 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 5,064 shares. Td Asset Management reported 191,421 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial invested in 5,979 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 56,351 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability reported 1,520 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2,699 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 1.45% or 107,571 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Grp Incorporated holds 0.76% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 9,540 shares.