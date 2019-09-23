Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Upped Its Position; As Brown (BF.B) Share Value Were Volatile, Dnb Asset Management As Has Boosted Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 446.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 21,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,678 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 4,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $276.01. About 1.16M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 640 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 39,175 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 billion, up from 38,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 824,969 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B)

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,384 shares to 63,535 shares, valued at $9.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 20,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,838 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Ca holds 424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd holds 951 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3.18 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gladius Mngmt Lp owns 1,114 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi accumulated 25,989 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 51,471 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,074 shares. Canandaigua State Bank Tru Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,862 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.17% or 3,872 shares in its portfolio.