Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosted Stake; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Upped Stake by $57.56 Million

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 22,724 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, up from 21,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 2.30M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 401% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 564,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 705,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.25M, up from 140,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.02. About 357,770 shares traded or 1.96% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karp Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.83% or 8,936 shares. 175 were reported by City Hldgs. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 0.76% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sun Life Fincl holds 386 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 211,912 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 277,795 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Family Cap Trust has invested 42.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 884,238 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 147,800 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Addenda holds 20,095 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cap Investors invested in 0.18% or 2.56 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 1.06M shares. Wafra holds 32,434 shares.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,049 shares to 132,598 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:BERY) by 739,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,000 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America De holds 364,232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel has 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 36,119 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,145 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 115,923 shares stake. 25,643 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stevens Management LP has invested 0.16% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 633,890 shares stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 9,582 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 305,311 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 148 shares.