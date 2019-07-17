Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Boosted Position; Sterling Investment Management Has Increased Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $636,402

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 128.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 3.29 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.84 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Tru has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,997 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,093 shares in its portfolio. 74,488 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Eastern State Bank invested 1.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiger Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 58,800 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 200,570 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested in 1,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fcg Limited Liability holds 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,200 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.22% or 29,959 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd has 84,033 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt has invested 1.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wedgewood Investors Pa has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Newbrook Capital Advisors LP accumulated 285,664 shares or 6.19% of the stock.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 281,054 shares to 23,475 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,853 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc has invested 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Research And Mgmt Inc reported 0.53% stake. Wisconsin Limited Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,730 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2.57% or 16.39 million shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Inc has invested 1.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1St Source Bank stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca owns 2.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,205 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University owns 2,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sterling Inv Management holds 0.88% or 9,195 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) reported 2.8% stake. Verity & Verity Lc stated it has 91,714 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 3,251 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 9,819 shares.