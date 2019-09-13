Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $997,542; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder S-R Schill & Associates Has Raised Its Stake

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1836.76. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 89,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, down from 93,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $277.85. About 1.25M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,699 were reported by Clough Cap Ltd Partnership. 2,460 were accumulated by Westover Advsr Ltd. Boston Family Office Lc owns 11,846 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.11% or 6,962 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 108,148 shares. Goodman Corporation holds 3.68% or 3,879 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,314 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company has invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Chip holds 0.2% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Mgmt Limited invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 997 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,290 shares.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,108 shares to 7,241 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 292,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,517 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 793 shares to 38,770 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 657,020 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 5,400 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.64 million shares. Signature Est Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strs Ohio has invested 0.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 33.73 million shares. Iberiabank has invested 1.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,281 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Lc reported 97,051 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 59,594 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.25% or 9,364 shares. Private Co Na holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,018 shares. Riverpark Lc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,706 shares.