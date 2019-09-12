Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted Position; Ajo LP Position in National General Hldgs (NGHC) Has Increased by $7.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 211,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.44 million, up from 203,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $279.93. About 1.95M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn

Ajo Lp increased its stake in National General Hldgs (NGHC) by 507.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 335,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 401,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22M, up from 66,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in National General Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 156,908 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 11,309 shares to 46,796 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 11,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,783 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Management Llc reported 2,050 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 1.75% stake. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Tru has 1,046 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Com Delaware has 1,466 shares. 6.72 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 7,933 shares stake. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,160 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 18 were reported by Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr. Park Oh reported 44,995 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Bender Robert & Assoc has invested 3.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.03% or 19,544 shares.

