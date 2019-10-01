Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Forte Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Hendershot Investments Stake in Bank Hawaii (BOH) Has Upped by $599,010 as Market Value Rose

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 1,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,061 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, down from 36,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 4.08 million shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 43,372 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 36,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 127,162 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 6,950 shares to 63,395 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank & Tru accumulated 65,478 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Pitcairn Com owns 24,027 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Rech Management Communications stated it has 3.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4,666 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Centurylink Investment Management invested in 5,246 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 1.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Svcs has invested 1.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 2.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hyman Charles D holds 965 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Camarda Ltd Liability Corp holds 115 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 64,694 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Family Tru invested 42.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Bank Of The West invested in 8,944 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 4,689 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 511,290 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 218,576 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited holds 57,325 shares. Next Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 661 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Morgan Stanley reported 66,842 shares. Gradient Invests Llc reported 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Atria Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Dean Capital Mgmt holds 1.18% or 13,720 shares. Hendershot Invs owns 43,372 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 76,325 shares.

