Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Decreased Holding by $3.28 Million; Avalon Advisors Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8574.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 324,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,890 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 3,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 12,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, down from 63,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $306.36. About 1.29M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Morris Donna sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.17 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,525 shares to 714,215 shares, valued at $84.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 162,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,569 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Ex Ud Etf (ACWX).

