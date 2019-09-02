Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered Holding; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Increased Holding

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 12,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58M, down from 63,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 22/03/2018 – Facebook crisis raises the bar in data privacy debate; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 10/04/2018 – U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON FACEBOOK BREAKS FOR RECESS, WILL RETURN; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA TO RAISE ISSUE WITH FACEBOOK AND WITH US GOVERNMENT ON VISIT TO UNITED STATES THIS WEEK; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: 3 Reasons To Buy At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,425 shares. 141,559 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Limited. Atwood Palmer Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,587 shares. Illinois-based Kemper Master Retirement has invested 4.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 50,201 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 3.74M shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 30,637 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Nokota LP invested in 85,000 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Llc holds 95,969 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP invested in 2.56% or 525,000 shares. The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loeb Corp invested in 0% or 1,255 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc has 2.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 386,281 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.