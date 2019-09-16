Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Family Capital Trust Co Decreased Its Position by $5.10 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ingersoll (IR) Market Valuation Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 46,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 409,002 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.81 million, down from 455,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 17,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 361,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.40M, down from 378,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H & reported 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.78% or 21,131 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications accumulated 8,172 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Co reported 73,466 shares. Notis reported 2,880 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Tctc Llc owns 4,920 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 42,936 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fjarde Ap reported 0.56% stake. Axiom Investors Ltd De has invested 3.91% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap has 0.35% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 0.02% or 32,275 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 113,130 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 29,906 shares to 237,417 shares, valued at $18.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 11,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.