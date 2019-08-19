Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Has Lifted Its Position by $90.23 Million; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lowered Its Stake in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) by $331,209 as Stock Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 112.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 339,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 640,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.61M, up from 301,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 73,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 85,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 240,968 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 104,423 shares to 545,028 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Universal Forest, Rocky Brands, Triple-S, Rush, Sinopec, Summit and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for NVIDIA, Monster Beverage, Universal Forest Products, TrueCar, Career Education, and Dynex Capital â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Value Picks Boasting Strikingly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UFPI or LPX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24M for 12.92 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

