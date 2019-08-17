Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Diligent Investors Has Boosted Its Position by $582,806 as Stock Rose; Regions Financial Holding in Hollyfrontier (HFC) Lowered by $2.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 44,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 80,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 125,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.86M shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,900 are owned by Prescott Capital Management Lc. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 200,331 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 140,000 were accumulated by Moore Cap Mgmt Lp. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 3,625 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schmidt P J Mgmt reported 3,250 shares stake. Proshare Llc holds 0.63% or 396,436 shares. 2,375 are owned by Philadelphia Tru. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.71% or 8,850 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas stated it has 89,030 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJJ) by 21,859 shares to 71,552 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 113,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.