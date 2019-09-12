Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Cut Its Stake by $557,130; Martin Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 12,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 379,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 367,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 53.78M shares traded or 1.79% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 11/05/2018 – Weekly fund flows data exposes emerging market ‘cracks’ -BAML; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 24,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $280.33. About 1.80M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57 million and $397.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13,355 shares to 64,352 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,560 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Inv Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 75,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 32,859 were accumulated by Renaissance Group Ltd. Parkwood Ltd Llc invested in 185,029 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corp holds 0.83% or 30,964 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 22.58M shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 1.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.54M shares. Sfmg Limited Liability reported 8,206 shares stake. Diligent Ltd Liability Co reported 41,766 shares. Portland Invest Counsel holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,800 shares. 10 accumulated 113,605 shares. Moreover, Thompson Management has 2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 353,001 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr A by 9,975 shares to 36,535 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Adobe (ADBE) Stock Looks Like a Buy Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.