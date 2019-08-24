Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Trimmed Its Position by $343,406 as Shares Rose; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Trimmed Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake by $609,840

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 167,145 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09 million, down from 173,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 465,271 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Jeffrey Durham as Senior Vice President, Operations – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.07 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.03% or 226,300 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 10,125 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). State Street holds 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 2.05M shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 4,982 are owned by Strs Ohio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Proshare Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 9,688 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 12,182 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.11% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Paragon Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,279 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co reported 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 39,218 shares to 63,160 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Llc has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,785 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc holds 6.55% or 24,875 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc stated it has 19,971 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Cwm reported 733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 86,300 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs holds 0.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 510 shares. Vestor Ltd Com has 19,382 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 79 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 125,000 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,349 shares. Cap Research Global Investors reported 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citadel Advisors Limited Co invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 2.3% stake.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 34,929 shares to 118,261 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.