Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Trimmed Its Holding; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 12,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 95,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, up from 82,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.28. About 714,548 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $291.18. About 483,826 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.78 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares to 7,548 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management holds 1,894 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 767,595 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Ltd has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com has 65,267 shares. 2,900 are held by Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 1.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ulysses Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,000 shares. Wealth Architects Limited, a California-based fund reported 2,452 shares. Addenda Capital Inc holds 24,716 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 25,840 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares to 8,017 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,401 shares, and cut its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) holds 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 332,196 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 10,279 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd accumulated 4,700 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi has 12,209 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 101,605 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 2.02M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Wade G W & has 1.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 124,153 shares. Natixis owns 1.06M shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 6,673 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 1.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3.07M shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,279 shares stake. Peoples invested 2.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 7.36M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested 2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).